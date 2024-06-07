Kathleen S. Maples, 96, Heiskell

Kathleen S. Maples, age 96, of Heiskell, passed away peacefully at her residence on Thursday, June 6, 2024, surrounded by her family. She was born April 20, 1928, in Andersonville, Tennessee, to the late Horace and Rosa Stooksbury. She loved quilting, sewing, traveling, Tennessee Football, Basketball, and the Lady Vols. She retired from Palm Beach Mill Outlet as a seamstress after 15 years of service. Kathleen was a member of Edgemoor Baptist Church and the Edgemoor 39er’s.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Luther Maples; sister, Hazel Lowe; brothers, Bill, Ralph, Albert, and Arthur Stooksbury.

She is survived by her daughter, Judy Coffman of Heiskell; grandchildren William Coffman and wife Sue of Heiskell and Sonya McWilliams and husband Mike of Knoxville; grandchildren Kathleen Coffman, Sarah Gibbs and husband Steven, Patrick, and Declan McWilliams; several nieces, nephews, and a host of other family members and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2024, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home, with funeral services to follow in the chapel. Her graveside will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2024, at Woodhaven Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

