Karen Olivia (Stringfellow) Saenz, Rockwood

Mrs. Karen Olivia (Stringfellow) Saenz, age 66 of Rockwood, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She was born on July 2, 1957, in Mississippi. Karen attended the Living Stones Free Methodist Church in Midtown.

She is preceded in death by her husband: Harold Saenz; parents: Kirby & Juanita Stringfellow; brother: Larry Rowell.

She is survived by:

Numerous cousins and other extended family members

special friends: Melody Dewalt (James), Valeria Clark (Chuck), Jeremiah Dewalt (Morningstar), Father Sweeney from Blessed Sacrament Church in Harriman, James Edward Dewalt III (Amber), Jannelle Lakefelt (Taylon), and Jonathan Dewalt (Krystal), Haskel & Rhetha Rhodes of Bay Springs, MS, and Diane Hiberson of Lucedale, MS, along with many other church family members and friends in the Rockwood Village apartments.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 8, 2024, from 11:00-12:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 pm ET. Graveside and interment service will be held in the Pine Orchard Cemetery in Oakdale, TN. Memorial contributions may be made to Evans Mortuary to help with funeral expenses.

