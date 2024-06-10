June Montgomery, Pine Orchard Community

June Montgomery, age 85, passed away Friday, June 7, 2024, at home in the Pine Orchard community with her family at her side. She was of the Christian faith. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was known for her quilting and her beautiful flowers.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Jack and Georgia Summers of Rockwood

Son: Scott Montgomery of Grandview

Brothers: Bud Summers and L. G. Summers of Rockwood

Sister-in-law: Wanda Marlow of Crossville

Brother-in-law: Jimmy Montgomery of Clarkston, MI

Son-in-law: Kenny Gibby of Knoxville

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Don Montgomery of Oakdale

Daughters Donna (Van) Vineyard of Strawberry Plains, and Angela Gibby of Oakdale

Grandchildren: Ashley (Bran) Miller of New Market, Aaron Vineyard of Strawberry Plains, Lesleigh Montgomery of Rockwood, Emma Gibby of Nashville, and great-grandchild Dalton Creswell of Knoxville.

Bonus grandchildren: Eric (Adrianne) Gibby of Sevierville, Jessica Ronning of Louisville, and Michael (Liz) Gibby of Cookeville, as well as bonus great-grandchildren Justin (Jade) Gibby of Sevierville, Noah (Myisha) Gibby of Sevierville, Ashlyn Gibby of Sevierville, MacKenzie Lee, Gallatin, and K.J. Gibby of Cookeville.

Nephews: Wade (Sheryl) Summers of Rockwood, Steve (Lynn) Summers of Oakdale, and David (Dina) Marlow, Lakewood, CA, Jamie (Carrie) Montgomery all of Chesterfield, MI

Nieces: Teresa (Arnold) Hickman of Loudon, Kim Summers of Oakdale, Shawna (Jeff) Branson of Rockwood, Robin (Jason) Kittrell of Oakdale, and Mary Ellen (Wesley) Walden of Ashland City.

The family will receive friends on Monday, June 10, 2024, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, TN. The funeral service will follow at 8:00 p.m. with Rev. Wes Strickland officiating. The burial will be Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at Pine Orchard Cemetery at 1:00 p.m.

Pallbearers: Aaron Vineyard, Dalton Creswell, Wade Summers, Steve Summers, Darren Kittrell, and Vincent Brown-Flores.

