Joyce Bunch, 84

Joyce Bunch, age 84, went to be with the Lord on June 6, 2024, in the early morning at NHC in Oak Ridge.

She loved Jesus, and was a faithful Christian all her life. She also was a member of Green Way Baptist Church in Clinton in her younger years, before her health prevented her from attending. She loved reading her Bible, and even when her memory was failing some, she could still complete the sentences of Psalm 23.

Joyce loved her family very much and her many friends were a blessing in her life.

Her first job was at the historic Alexander Hotel in the 1950s; she also worked at Hoskins Drugstore in Clinton behind the counter making coke floats.

After moving to Florida, she worked in an elementary school cafeteria and loved working with the kids. She also volunteered at Cedars of Lebanon Hospital for several years serving her community in Miami.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Grace Crawford; brother, John Crawford, and husband, Leo Bunch.

Survivors include her daughter, Rhonda Fernandez, and son, Mark Bunch, also son-in-law, Ed Fernandez, granddaughter, Jessica Fernandez, grandson, Blake Fernandez, and granddaughter, Heather Bunch, and great-grandchild, Ace Fernandez, all of Florida; sisters, Elizabeth Webber of Clinton, and Louise Wyatt, and brother-in-law, Mike Wyatt of Oak Ridge, and many great-nieces and nephews.

The family is grateful for the staff at NHC and Caris Healthcare for their kindness and caring during this difficult time.

Receiving of friends will be on Wednesday, June 12th, 2024, at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home from 5:00-7:00 PM. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 13th, 2024, at 11:00 AM at the historic Gamble Cemetery on Illinois Avenue, Oak Ridge. www.holleygamble.com

