John Nathan Wells, Knoxville

John Nathan Wells, age 59 a resident of Knoxville, TN, entered into eternal rest on June 20, 2024, at West Hills Health and Rehab.

John was preceded in death by his Wife, Belinda Ethridge Wells,

Mother, Dezora Wells, Father, Clarence Wells, Sr., Grandmothers, Aurora Knaff (Calvin Knaff, Sr.), Millie Esther Wells (Hughie Wells). Aunts; Jane Ann Johnson, Edna Knaff, Betty Ann Knaff, Lillie Mae Knaff, and Martha Wells. Uncles; James O. Knaff, Onard Knaff, Robert S. Knaff, Willie George Wells, Charles Soles, and Claude Johnson. In-Laws; Teresa Sprow.

He is survived by his Sons; Jonathan (MyKayla), Nickolas Tre” Wells, Jordan Wells (Kealsey), and Jacob Wells. He has nine (9) grandchildren. Brothers; Jimmy Wells, Anderson Wells, Robert Wells (Pamela), Daniel Wells (Cynthia), Clarence Wells, Jr. (Carol). Sisters; Ruby Roberson, Cobina Timmons, Dianah Bailey (Steven), In-Law; Thelma Wells. Aunts; Barbara Soles, Verline Knaff, Sheila Knaff, Carolyn Knaff Yett, and Jimmie Stubbs. Uncles; Calvin Knaff (Phyllis), William T. Knaff. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friend and caregiver, Thomas Brummett.

John 3:16

For GOD so Loved the world, that he gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.

We, the Family of John Nathan Wells, want to express our sincere “Thank You” for all your Kindness and Love shown to us. Our sincere “Thank You” to Tennova Hospice and West Hills Health and Rehab. For all of your service during the illness and homegoing of our Brother. Father, Uncle, Cousin, and Friend. The Family of John N. Wells.

“Thank You” to Mott-McKamey Funeral Home & Cremations.

Services:

Saturday, June 29, 2024

Mott-McKamey Funeral Home & Cremations

1017 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge, TN 37830

Family Visitation and Memorial Observation 11:00 AM – 12:00 Noon

Celebration of Life 12:00 Noon

The Rev. Charles Johnson Officiating

