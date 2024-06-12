John Mack Baker, Oliver Springs

John Mack Baker, age 77 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Monday, June 10th, 2024 at his home. He was born on March 13, 1947, to the late Lillie Mae Brown Carter, in the Frost Bottom Community of Oliver Springs. John was a Drywall Contractor by trade and was well-known in his industry. He taught his trade to his oldest son, who proudly carries on the tradition today.

John was a proud service member and veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Vietnam War. Upon his honorable discharge as a Private E1, he had amassed many medals and commendations with a strong focus in Military Justice. He has served in many capacities over the years in many service groups geared towards serving other veterans. He was a lifetime member of the AmVets 102, a member of the Disabled American Veterans in Oliver Springs, and a member of the VFW Post 1733.

John is preceded in death by his loving mother, Lillie Mae Brown Carter, step-father Raymond Carter, in addition to his infant brother Richard Keith Carter, brother-in-law Ralph Cox, nephew Tim Cox, grandson Joseph Dillman, and stepdaughter Ethel Mae Hatfield.

John is survived by his beloved wife, Wanda Kay Baker. Together, they have a large blended family. He is survived by his son John “Tony” Baker, daughter Brandy Michelle Beard (Jason), son Jonathan Baker, and daughter Jenna Baker; Wanda’s children, daughters Mary Dillman, April Morrison and Wanda Russell. While John was proud of many things in his life, he was most proud to be a “Poppy” to a host of grandchildren, including Jessica and Jaxson Baker, Madilyn Reynolds, Joelee and Morgan Beard, and Aiden and Aaron Baker; and Mary’s children Hannah, Zach and Angel, great-grandson Grayson; siblings Victoria Cox, Ramona Carter (Cliff Blanchard), Kevin Carter (Lisa), Greg Carter (Amy), Joseph Carter (Tisa) and Melissa Morgan (Allen).

Visitation will be Thursday, June 13th from 4-7 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 7 pm, with Pastor Wayne Morgan officiating.

Burial with Full Military Honors will be at 8:30 am on Thursday, June 20th at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to serve the Baker family. www.sharpfh.com.

