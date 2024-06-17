Joanne Burke Childs, 59

Joanne Burke Childs

Jo, protector of Boo Bear, Nathan, Blake, Sam, several puppies, and Steve, left us suddenly on June 10, 2024. On the job, as usual.

Very shy, but fiercely determined, she rose to any occasion. She amused, nurtured, mentored, lent an ear to, and loved those lucky enough to be in her orbit. She was wonderful.

Joanne was born to Josephine and John Burke, the baby of six children. What a big ol’ wonderful family! I was so very happy to join them. Kristen, Jada, Blake, and I were very lucky that way.

Jo loooooved her entire mammalian family and was happiest floating on the lake or at the beach surrounded by family and music. Or perhaps roaming the mountains in search of tasty mushrooms.

She was incredibly proud of her ORNL work and her entire collaborative research family. I love how they love her.

Jo worked so hard, she was so earnest, she was so good.

My beautiful Jogirl,

Your smile lit up my life and made me whole.

Thank you so much for all those wonderful times.

Thank you for my puppies.

I love you. I miss you.

Steve

Everyone is welcome to come gather at Erin’s Meadow Herb Farm on Monday evening, July 1 to visit for a while and talk old and recent times. 5:30 to 7:30ish until we see fit.

Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Joanne Burke Childs

