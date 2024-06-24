Jeremy Ledford, Clinton

Jeremy Ledford, 44, of Clinton, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2024. Jeremy was born February 29, 1980, in Knoxville, Tennessee, and graduated from Clinton High School in 1998. He was a veteran of the United States Marines and was saved on June 6, 2004, while in boot camp. Throughout his life, he loved skateboarding and creating/listening to music. He was a big fan of Manchester United Soccer, Nashville Football Club, and the Tennessee Volunteers.

His father, Richard Ledford, and his grandparents, Alan and Peggy Ledford, preceded him in death.

He is survived by his mother, Kim Farmer and husband Randy of Clinton; siblings Christopher Ledford and wife Sam of Harriman, Amber Farmer of Clinton, and Kaitlin Young and husband JB of New Hope, NC; grandparents Ronnie and Jacque Moneymaker of Clinton; special friends Melanie and Mike Stricklan; special buddy his dog Wicket; and several cousins.

The family had a graveside service that was held at Cox Cemetery on June 21, 2024. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton was in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

