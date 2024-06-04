Janice Lee Eskridge, 63

Mrs. Janice Lee Eskridge went home to be with the Lord, on June 1, 2024. She was born October 21, 1960, in Rockwood, TN. She was a member of Phillipi PB Church, under Pastor William Hall Jr. She loved to spend time with her family and especially her grandchildren. Her passion was taking care of the elderly.

She was preceded in death by; Parents: Charles and Bessie Carney; and brother: Frankie Carney.

Survivors include:

Husband: Roy Eskridge

Daughter: Tish Allen (William)

Son: Paul “PJ” (Melinda) Johnson Jr.

Step Kids: Quincy, Carleton, Skye, and Ashley

Grandchildren: Justice, Gavin, Asher, and Poetic

Sister: Lisa (Kevin) Mckinley

Brothers: Milton (Michelle) Carney

Charles (Evangeline) Carney Jr.

Sister-in-Law: Margaret Collier

Mary Kilgo

Mae Gabriel (Glenn)

Devoted Nephew: Daniel Goins

And several extended family members and friends.

The family will be receiving friends at Evans Mortuary on Sunday, June 9, 2024, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET with funeral service beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET. A graveside will follow funeral service. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Janice Lee Eskridge.

