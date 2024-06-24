Janice Kidwell, 84

Janice Kidwell, age 84, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 21, 2024, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 23, 1939, in Jamestown, TN to the late William C Burks and Floella Hammond. Janice enjoyed attending church when she was able. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Janice was a lover of all animals and often cared for strays.

In addition to her parents, Janice is preceded in death by, Loving Stepfather Dail Skaggs, Brothers Bill and Howard Burks, Grandchildren Hannah Cherry and baby Tate and Seth Morrison, Brothers-in-law Willie Loy and Tim Hill.

Janice is survived by:

Children…………….Susan Morrison (Carl), Lynne Murphy, David Cherry and Doug Kidwell

Grand Children……Heather Morrison-Monger(Scott), Christina Tippens(Brent), Jeremy

Morrison, Andrea Townsend (JC), Joshua Morrison( Melissa), Chad

Davidson(Anna), Catie Morrison, Justin Mounce(Brooke), Rebekah

Cherry, and Jadon Wieger

Sisters……………….Rochelle Loy and Phyllis Hill

Sister-in-law……….Darlene Burks

21 great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and a host of other family and friends.

Special thanks to the staff at Morning Pointe for all their love and care.

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on June 30th, 2024, from 1:00 PM-3:00 PM with the funeral service to follow with Rev. Doug Watson officiating. Janice’s interment will be held at Sunset Cemetery following the funeral service. www.holleygamble.com

