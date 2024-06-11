James Lee “JL” Knight Sr, Caryville

James Lee “JL” Knight Sr., age 79 of Caryville, Tennessee passed away on June 7, 2024, at his residence. James was born on April 5th, 1944, in Beech Grove, TN to the late Fred Knight, and Mamie Sprinkles Knight. He worked at Becromal for many years before retiring to spend more time with his family. James enjoyed studying and teaching the Bible and was a Sunday school superintendent at Beech Grove Baptist Church for many years. He was ordained as a deacon at Beech Grove Baptist Church and later served at Tennessee Hollow where his membership still resides. James was a family man who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. In his spare time, he also enjoyed the peacefulness of fishing. “JL” was loved dearly and will be missed by all that knew him.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Michelle and Daniel Byrge who went above and beyond the definition of a neighbor.

Survivors:

Sons: Larry Knight of Oak Ridge

James Lee Knight Jr. and Tabatha of Rocky Top

Daughter: Penny Harmon and Troy of Caryville

Brothers: Eddie Knight of Rocky Top

Bob Knight of Rocky Top

Sisters : Wanda Scarbrough of Rocky Top

Joan Foust and Terry of Rocky Top

Grandchildren: Madison, Mollie, Carson, Christopher, Courtney, and Carter Harmon

Travis, LeAnn, Joshua (Larissa), and Sarah Knight (Drew)

Elizabeth (Jason) Goode

Great Grandchildren: Grady, Blu, Locklend, and Jaxson Knight

Gavin Goode

And a host of other family and friends.

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Monday, June 17, 2024, at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Monday, June 17, 2024, at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top

Graveside Service: 11:00 AM, Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at Beech Grove Cemetery in Anderson County.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...