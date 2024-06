Mr. James Hartbarger passed away on May 28, 2024.

Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET in the Glen Alice Cemetery in Rockwood, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. James Hartbarger.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...