Jackie Ray Rains, Clinton and Halls Communities

Jackie Ray Rains, also known as Jack, of the Clinton and Halls communities, departed this life on June 8, 2014. He was born July 7, 1936, to Virgil Sr. and Maude Rains of Clinton. Jack served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War as a helicopter mechanic and in the National Guard until his retirement as a Captain. He attended Black Oak Baptist Church for many years, where he sang in the choir and served on committees. Later, he attended Memorial United Methodist Church for many more years. Jack also served the Clinton community and Anderson County on numerous boards the Anderson County Commission, where he was one of the longest-serving commissioners. Jack’s love for fishing and travel took him to many different waters and some fantastic places. He participated in many tournaments and as a fishing guide, he led others to his favorite fishing holes on our beautiful waterways here in East Tennessee.

Jack is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Joyce Rains, his daughter Leora Wallace and husband Greg, and son Brock Rains and wife Terri. Grandchildren David Rains and wife Amber, Christopher Rains and wife Amanda, Chrissy Burton, and Dustin Manning; Brothers Eddie and wife Drina and Lynn Rains and wife Celia; Sister Mary Nell Joslin; Stepchildren Rita White, Donna Cox, and husband Howard, Jeff Cook and fiancé Roxanne, Todd Cook and wife Amanda; Step-Grandchildren Josh White and wife Minda; Nic White and wife Lacey, Casey Spradlin and wife Megan, Eli Cox, Jesse Morgan and husband John, Samantha Cook, Jonah Cook and wife Shelby, Cooper Cook, Bryson Cook, Lily Rucker, and Addison Rucker; Four Great-Grandchildren, and Seven Step-Great-Grandchildren.

Jack is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Helen and Margie, and brothers Virgil, Jr. and Bill.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer’s Association Tennessee Chapter, in Jack’s memory. Jack will be honored in an Honor Guard ceremony at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on John Sevier Highway. Holley Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with a memorial service at 7:00 pm, interment will be at 12:30 pm on Thursday, June 20, 2024, at East TN Veterans Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff at Maple Court Senior Living as well as the Avalon Hospice.

