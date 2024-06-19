Jackie Lee Green, Harriman

Mr. Jackie Lee Green, age 80 of Harriman, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2024. He was born on February 2, 1944, in Crab Orchard. Jackie was an avid hunter and loved the outdoors. He was a college football fanatic and also enjoyed watching westerns on TV.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Bill & Gladys Green; Wife: Patricia Green; Brother: Eddie Green; and Sister: Joyce Chastain.

He is survived by:

Sons: Michael Green (Shari), and Donald “Donnie” Green (Dana)

Step-children: Larry Poore Jr. (Keith Cottrell), Donna Osborne (Jason), and Dwayne Poore

Daughter-in-law & Special Caregiver: Angelia Poore

Grandchildren: Matthew Green, Shelby Green, Taylor Green, Jessica Poore, Alyssa Poore, Austin Poore, Victor Poore, Kelzie Osborne, and Karson Osborne

8 Great Grandchildren

Sister: Janet Gordon

Brothers: Donnie Green, Leslie Green

and a host of nieces, nephews, and other extended family members and friends

The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 22, 2024, from 12:00-2:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Bro. Ronnie Stockton officiating. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Jackie Lee Green.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...