Jackie “Jay’ Dwayne Briggs, Harriman

Mr. Jackie “Jay’ Dwayne Briggs, age 63 of Harriman, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at his home with his family by his side. He was born on October 6, 1960. Jackie was a proud Christian who attended Lakeview Baptist Church. He loved his God, and was an intercessory prayer warrior. He loved his family, friends, his soulmate Kathi, and his country. He was generous and would give his last dime if he met someone in need. He loved music, and played the guitar. He was a perfectionist in his cabinet work, and jokingly would say no one could measure as accurately as he did. He was proud of his work. He loved the Kansas City Chiefs and was a fan ever since he was 7 years old. He was also a fan of NASCAR and golf. He was never one to skip out on karaoke or dance night either. He is preceded in death by his father: Jackie Dewey Briggs; and grandparents: Estel & Mary Courtney. He is survived by:

Daughters: Christina Lane (Brent) and Brittany Briggs

Granddaughter: Adelynn Jayde Lane

Mother: Ginger Nolan

Brothers: Jeff Briggs (Bettina), Joey Briggs (Kelly)

Soulmate: Kathi Hamilton

Niece & Nephews: Jake Briggs, Emily Briggs, Erin Briggs, and Carly Briggs

and a host of other family members and friends

Cremation arrangements have been made and a private interment will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Jackie Dwayne Briggs.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...