Irene Elizabeth Helton, 101, Oakdale

Irene Elizabeth Helton of Oakdale, age 101, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on June 2, 2024.

Irene was born on March 4, 1923, in her home in South Harriman, Tennessee. She later moved to Oakdale where she became known and loved as Granny Irene. In her younger years, Irene enjoyed sewing, gardening, and working on her flowers. Granny Irene was also a beloved babysitter for many of the neighborhood children.

Irene was a member of White Oak Missionary Baptist Church and even when her age and health prevented her from attending services, her faith and testimony remained strong. Irene let no opportunity pass to share the gospel with her family and wanted everyone to accept God’s gift of salvation. She talked often of being prepared to meet her Lord and how excited she was to get to Heaven and see those who had gone on before. In her final weeks, even when her strength was fading, she still could be heard singing her favorite hymns including “Trust and Obey”.

She is preceded in death by her husband Carl Helton Sr; parents James and Lydia Swaggerty; sons Jimmy and Bobby Russell as well as three infant children; stepsons Carl Jr, Alvin, and Willard Helton; and stepdaughters Dorothy Redmon, Helen Bingham, Madge Summers, Zella “Blackie” Bingham, Shirley Collins, and Mary Birchfield.

Irene is survived by daughter and son-in-law Roseland and Larry McGuire of Texas; grandchildren Michael McGuire and Rebecca Palmquist of Texas; step-daughter-in-law Fayetta Helton of Oakdale, and a host of nieces, nephews, and grandchildren all over the United States.

The family would like to thank caregiver Marsha Hamby, as well as Covenant Hospice, for the care and compassion shown to Granny over the past couple of months.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at White Oak Missionary Baptist Church in Oakdale from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Ronnie Nickell and Bro. Robert Devaney officiating. Graveside services will be on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at Pine Orchard Cemetery in Oakdale.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Irene Elizabeth Helton.

