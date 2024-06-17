Helicopter Ambulance Rescues Woman After Serious Accident on Rockwood Mountain

A LifeStar air ambulance landed in the parking lot behind Goodwill on North Gateway at approximately 2:35 PM on Sunday. The helicopter was called in to transport a 31-year-old woman who had been struck by a pickup truck at a residence on Dry Hill Road, Rockwood Mountain, just before 2 PM.

While specific details of the incident are still unclear, it has been confirmed that the woman was airlifted in serious condition to the UT Medical Center.

Emergency responders and ambulance crews have been busy with several traffic accidents over the weekend, although none of those resulted in serious injuries. Additionally, numerous medical calls today have kept emergency staff on high alert.

