Harriman City Council Passes No Tax Increase Budget on First Reading

Harriman Municipal Plaza

At their Tuesday night meeting, the Harriman City Council passed the no tax increase budget on its first reading. The budget, which appears to include a $2,000 bonus for all city employees instead of a raise, will undergo further discussion before final approval.

Following the regular meeting, the council held a work session to delve deeper into the budget details and potential inclusions. One key topic was the decision to provide bonuses to city employees as a cost-effective alternative to salary increases.

In addition, the council tabled a resolution regarding Mayor Wayne Best’s proposal to appoint former council member Lonnie Wright to the seat vacated by Travis Kirkland’s resignation. The council opted to delay the appointment to allow for further discussion on the matter.

The next steps will involve additional meetings to finalize the budget and decide on the council seat appointment.

