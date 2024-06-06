Harold Lewis, “Baby Huey” Tripp, formerly of Sunbright

Harold Lewis, “Baby Huey” Tripp was welcomed to his destination on Tuesday morning June 4, 2024. Huey was born May 30, 1943, in East Bernstadt Kentucky, and grew up in Dog Patch.

Huey’s earthly home was in the seat of his truck wherever it took him. He was a lifelong trucker and often said he had driven 6 million miles without an accident. Every mile he drove was with his Bible and his testimony of Jesus which he shared with everyone he met. It was certainly no accident that upon leaving this walk of life he made heaven his home.

Huey was preceded in death by his grandfather Charlie Ward and his mother Dorothy Ward Tripp. Although Huey never had siblings or children, he was blessed with a large extended group of people who are his family.

He is survived by his cousin, Elaine McFaden; Mark and Lisa Jeffers, Gary and Betty Seabolt, Jeff “Snowy” Goodman, Clyde Jeffers, Billy Glenn Kennedy, Jim Huckeby, his church family, trucking buddies at Kendrick and Tag, and many other friends that he loved like family.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 12:00-2:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Steve Gadd and Rev. Doug Morgan officiating. Interment will follow in the Sunbright Cemetery in Sunbright.

Pallbearers: Phillip Ward, Mark Jeffers, Daniel Jeffers, Josh Carter, Boyd Smith, Brad Huckaby, Joe Gadd, Rodney Byrd.

Honorary: Gene Rose, Jim Huckaby, Bill Cromwell, Jeff Goodman, Garry Seabolt.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Harold Lewis Tripp.

