Gregory Christopher Chalos “Greg”, 50

Gregory Christopher Chalos “Greg” peacefully passed away on June 20, 2024, in Knoxville, Tennessee after battling diabetes, liver disease, and blood disorder (polycythemia vera) for several years.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Lester and Chloe Mae Gambee; paternal grandparents, George and Jeanne Chalos; several aunts and uncles; and family friend, Lance Cavett.

He is survived by his son, Aaron Chalos (Knoxville, TN); his parents, Larry and Sally Chalos (Knoxville, TN); sister and brother-in-law, Laura and Doug Devaney (Oak Ridge, TN); sister and brother-in-law, Tara and Benjy Thomas (Sweetwater, TN); nieces, Courteney Buchanan and her husband, Jonathan (Atlanta, GA); Chloe Lovell (Charleston, SC); Chloe Mae Thomas (Sweetwater, TN); nephew, Nick Thomas (Sweetwater, TN); and Aaron’s mother, Dawn Wadsworth (Knoxville, TN).

Greg was born January 29, 1974, in Indiana to his loving parents, Larry and Sally Chalos. In 1986, his family moved to Knoxville where he grew up for the remainder of his childhood and his adulthood.

Greg was an affectionate, dedicated, and hardworking son, father, brother, uncle, and friend. He would always put the needs of others above his own. He loved talking and meeting new people wherever he went in life. Whenever he met someone new, they began as strangers but left as friends. Greg was always ready to lend a helping hand and offer words of comfort to whomever needed it. He loved his family and loved spending time with them. As an adult, his parents became more than just his parents and became his best friends. He looked to his father as an example of how to be a provider and a great father. He looked to his mother as an example of how to be compassionate and loving to everyone he encountered.

Greg’s greatest joy in life was his son, Aaron. He was a devoted father and always said that Aaron’s birth changed his life for the better. Aaron was also Greg’s best friend. Being a parent to a special needs child is hard but Greg rose to the challenge and was very proud of Aaron.

Greg also loved spending time with his nieces and nephew and watching them grow up. He was very proud of them and loved to tell others all about them. He was also proud of his sisters and loved being their little brother and big brother.

Although we may no longer physically see him, we believe he has left an indelible mark on all of us lucky enough to have known him. Greg would want us all to remember him with a smile than with tears. He would want us to find comfort in knowing he is free from pain and in Heaven with his Heavenly Father, his family and friends gone before, and playing catch with all the family’s dogs. He will be deeply loved forever and never forgotten.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...