Grace Waldo Webb, Rockwood

Grace Waldo Webb, age 66 of Rockwood, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at her home. She was born on April 8, 1958. She was of the Baptist faith.
She is preceded in death by her dad; Melvin Waldo; mom; Molly Waldo; son: Thomas Christopher Latham; grandson: Damian Green; brothers: Roscoe Waldo, and Jimmy Waldo; sister: Rhonda Jean Waldo.
She is survived by:
Husband: Lloyd Webb
Children: James Franklin and Cindy Latham, Lacey Latham, Aydin Potter, and Jennifer Webb
Grandkids: Caylin, Tredan, Whitley, Thomas, Alissa, Mariah, Amari, Diesel, Paxton, Preston, Summer, Joseph, and Thunder
Sisters: Ola Mae Waldo, Agnes Green and Dirk Green, Kathy, Tommy, and Little Tom
Brother: Thomas A. Waldo
Great Grandkids: Autumn, Waylon, Laiklynn, and Brynlee.
A host of Friends and Cousins
A special thanks to
Dr. Mike Holmes,
Cremation arrangements have been made and a private interment will be held at a later date.