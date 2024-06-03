Grace Waldo Webb, Rockwood

Grace Waldo Webb, age 66 of Rockwood, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at her home. She was born on April 8, 1958. She was of the Baptist faith.

She is preceded in death by her dad; Melvin Waldo; mom; Molly Waldo; son: Thomas Christopher Latham; grandson: Damian Green; brothers: Roscoe Waldo, and Jimmy Waldo; sister: Rhonda Jean Waldo.

She is survived by:

Husband: Lloyd Webb

Children: James Franklin and Cindy Latham, Lacey Latham, Aydin Potter, and Jennifer Webb

Grandkids: Caylin, Tredan, Whitley, Thomas, Alissa, Mariah, Amari, Diesel, Paxton, Preston, Summer, Joseph, and Thunder

Sisters: Ola Mae Waldo, Agnes Green and Dirk Green, Kathy, Tommy, and Little Tom

Brother: Thomas A. Waldo

Great Grandkids: Autumn, Waylon, Laiklynn, and Brynlee.

A host of Friends and Cousins

A special thanks to

Dr. Mike Holmes,

Cremation arrangements have been made and a private interment will be held at a later date.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...