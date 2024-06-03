Gerald Lee Carden Jr, Clinton

Gerald Lee Carden, Jr, ( Lee) age 73, passed away peacefully on May 29th, 2024, at his home in Clinton, TN, surrounded by his family. Lee was a long-time resident of Oliver Springs, TN, and had worked for K-25 and Y-12 in Oak Ridge, TN.

Lee is survived by his wife of 56 years, Diane Cooper Carden; his children, Jerree (Darren) Gaines & Gerald (Jennifer) Carden; his grandchildren Chelsea Kent, Michael Kent, Alexandra Carden, Ryan Shoopman, Todd Gaines & Devan Carden.

In addition four siblings, Fay Butturini, John Carden, Linda Childs, and Jim Carden, and many nieces and nephews. Lee was predeceased by his father, Gerald Carden, Sr, his mother Imogene Carden, and brother Van Carden.

Lee had a passion for VOLS Football and was a true Big Orange Fan! He also enjoyed traveling to Florida when he was able to spend time with his family there. He loved to watch old Western movies on TV. He will be missed and we will always carry his memory in our hearts. The family would also like to recognize and thank the whole PCM team for the years of support and care of our father.

Lee chose cremation with no service.

