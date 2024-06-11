George Patton Daugherty, Clinton

George Patton Daugherty, age 78 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on June 9, 2024, at his residence. George was born January 30, 1946, in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Otis Daugherty and Hassie Bunch. George was a loader operator for Oak Ridge Hardwoods for many years. He loved hunting, fishing, camping, the beach, spending time with his family and friends, aggravating his grandkids, and dancing.

In addition to his parents, George is preceded in death by his first wife: Mary, sister: Phyllis, and husband Roy, brothers: Noah and Gilbert Daugherty, sister-in-law: Pam, and nieces LeeAnn and Amanda.

Survivors:

Life Partner of 49 years Shirley Miller

Sister-in-Law Arlene and children Rita, Melissa, and Jason

Sister Emilou and Ted Tackett and children Angie, Michael, Susie, and Rachel

Brother Kenneth (Cub) Daugherty and Butchie and children Kim, Christal, Patricia, Gary and Joshua

Sister Mary Jacqueline Daugherty

Sister Janet Daugherty

Son Randy and Georgie Daugherty and daughter Cynthia, and her children Carter and Lily

Son Pete Daugherty

Son Andy Daugherty and Lisa and children Adriana and Brianna

Daughter Rhonda and Mike Byrge and children Madison, Rebecca, Zachary, Daniel, Jackson, and Holliana

Son Patton Lee Daugherty and Laura and children Peyton, Blake, and Clara

Daughter Michelle and Richard Willis and children Richard Jr., Brandy, Bruce, Thomas, Shelly, Willow, Ava, Eli, and Riley

Son John Miller and sons Taylor and Natalie Miller and their daughter Atley Mae, and Logan and Gabby Pyle and their children Hazel and Paisley

Daughter Sherry Miller and daughter Alisicia and Harvey and their children Jodi, Melonie, and JJ

Daughter Theresa and Charlie Satterfield and children Brandon Miller and Cody Satterfield

Daughter Christy Miller and Scott Keatherly and child Erica Brannon

And a host of other family members and friends.

Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Wednesday, June 12, 2024, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jamie Brewster officiating.

