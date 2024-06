Mr. George Neagu, age 92 of Knoxville passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2024, at his daughter’s home.

Funeral services will be held at St. Ann Orthodox Church in Oak Ridge on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at 11:00 am followed by interment in Pleasant Forest Cemetery in Farragut.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...