George Edward Blaylock, Harriman

George Edward Blaylock age 83 of Harriman, TN, passed away Friday, May 31, 2024, at Roane Medical Center. He was a Veteran of the United States Army. He was an equipment operator for Blaylock Excavating. He liked UT Football and occasionally fishing but later he traded his fishing pole for a coloring book and bird watching.

George is preceded in death by his parents John and Lavada Blaylock, sisters Vernell Barnett, Janie Johnson, Betty Smith, Annette Walker, brothers Everett Blaylock, Cecil Blaylock, and Hubert Blaylock.

Survived by

Daughter Peggy Jo Blaylock
Son Michael Blaylock
Sister Barbara Roberts

Graveside Service will be held in Roane Memorial Gardens at 2 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2024. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Blaylock Family.

