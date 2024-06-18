Freedom Michelle Ridge, Lancing

Freedom Michelle Ridge, 45 of Lancing, TN passed away at her home on June 15, 2024. She was a loving mother, daughter, grandmother and friend. She was known to bring joy to everyone, cracking a joke at any given time and always caring for others. Freedom had a heart of gold and would give the shirt off her back to anybody if needed.

Freedom is survived by her children: Madison Ridge, Bryson Ridge, Chloe Hayes, Duece Murphy, and stepson Dustin Coleman. Parents: Michael Ridge and Gina Sutton. Grandchildren: Daisy, Joshua, Elianna and Ivy Hooks. Siblings: Eric Ridge, David Ridge, Amber Ridge, Krystal Wright, and Dawn Dirden.

She is preceded in death by her spouse Eric Coleman, Sons: Dakota Hooks and Gauge Coleman, and stepmother Sharon Rich.

The family will receive friends Thursday, June 20, 2024, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 11:00-1:00 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 1:00 p.m. Freedom’s wishes are to be cremated.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Freedom Michelle Ridge.

