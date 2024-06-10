Free ACE Bootcamp offered at Cumberland Business Incubator will focus on CNC machining

Brad Jones 5 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 7 Views

The Cumberland Business Incubator (CBI) at Roane State’s campus in Crossville will host a free bootcamp this month focused on training participants to use Fusion CAD software and 4-axis CNC machines.

The bootcamp is scheduled for June 24-28, 2024, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. CT daily. Registration information is available online at roanestate.edu/ace. A limited number of spots are still available. Interested participants can call the CBI at (931) 456-4910 or email questions to cbi@roanestate.edu.

CNC, or computer numerical control, machining is a manufacturing process utilizing computer software to guide the movement of the machine and tools. The bootcamp held at the CBI is sponsored by America’s Cutting Edge (ACE), a national initiative to restore the prominence of the U.S. machine tools sector.

ACE provides free online training as well as hands-on, in-person training that can help individuals find a path to a career or advancement within the machine tool industry. No prior experience is required, but participants will need to complete a 6-hour prerequisite online course prior to their bootcamp. Access to the virtual training will be granted as part of registration.

Roane State’s Cumberland Business Incubator is located at 2569 Cook Road in Crossville. The CBI plans to offer an additional ACE Bootcamp later this summer. Exact dates and times will be announced. Available courses and events are listed on the CBI calendar at cbimakerspace.com.

To learn more about opportunities for training with America’s Cutting Edge (ACE), visit americascuttingedge.org.

To register, Here is the direct registration for the upcoming bootcamp available using the following link: bit.ly/3QgnEsb

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks to hold indoor yard sale July 20

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (June 7, 2024) – Have you ever dreamed of cleaning out your …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.