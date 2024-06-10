Free ACE Bootcamp offered at Cumberland Business Incubator will focus on CNC machining

The Cumberland Business Incubator (CBI) at Roane State’s campus in Crossville will host a free bootcamp this month focused on training participants to use Fusion CAD software and 4-axis CNC machines.

The bootcamp is scheduled for June 24-28, 2024, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. CT daily. Registration information is available online at roanestate.edu/ace. A limited number of spots are still available. Interested participants can call the CBI at (931) 456-4910 or email questions to cbi@roanestate.edu.

CNC, or computer numerical control, machining is a manufacturing process utilizing computer software to guide the movement of the machine and tools. The bootcamp held at the CBI is sponsored by America’s Cutting Edge (ACE), a national initiative to restore the prominence of the U.S. machine tools sector.

ACE provides free online training as well as hands-on, in-person training that can help individuals find a path to a career or advancement within the machine tool industry. No prior experience is required, but participants will need to complete a 6-hour prerequisite online course prior to their bootcamp. Access to the virtual training will be granted as part of registration.

Roane State’s Cumberland Business Incubator is located at 2569 Cook Road in Crossville. The CBI plans to offer an additional ACE Bootcamp later this summer. Exact dates and times will be announced. Available courses and events are listed on the CBI calendar at cbimakerspace.com.

To learn more about opportunities for training with America’s Cutting Edge (ACE), visit americascuttingedge.org.

To register, Here is the direct registration for the upcoming bootcamp available using the following link: bit.ly/3QgnEsb

