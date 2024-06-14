Frank Allen Marsh, Oak Ridge

Frank Allen Marsh, 73, Oak Ridge, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2024, surrounded by family and friends. Frank was the son of A.B. and Betty Marsh of Oak Ridge, TN. Frank was a lifelong outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing.

Frank is survived by wife Jane Marsh; stepson, William Brown; sisters, Amy Holliday (Tom), Franklin and Peggy Brown (Lynn) of Knoxville, TN; nieces and nephews, Israel Holliday (Hollie), Paul Holliday (Lynn), Nathan Holliday (Anne), Mary Spears (Ben), Elizabeth Mooneyhan (Justin).

The family would like to thank all the amazing nurses and staff at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge for the care Frank and his family received.

The family will be holding a reception to honor Frank’s memory on Sunday, June 16, 2024, from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm at Burchfield Restaurant 215 S. Illinois Ave Oak Ridge, Tn.

Condolences can be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

