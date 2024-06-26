Francis Louise Filyaw Rayder, Harriman

Mrs. Francis Louise Filyaw Rayder, age 48 of Harriman, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2024. She was born on October 12, 1975, in Kentucky. She loved her family and her dogs. She worked for many years as a customer service agent with Jewelry TV and also as an insurance agent.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Gregory Filyaw & Judy Kay Stone Filyaw; and Sister-in-law: Amanda Holt.

She is survived by:

Husband of 29 years: Mark Rayder

Children: Samantha Rayder (Nikki), Davey Rayder

Grandchild: Trevor Holt

Sister: Sonja Lampson (Tom)

Brother: David Filyaw

Sister-in-law: Jennifer Bowlin, Brenda Stevens, and Rhonda Frye

Nephew: Chucky Lampson

and several other nieces, nephews, and other extended family members and friends.

Cremation arrangements have been made and a private interment will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Francis Louise Filyaw Rayder.

