Fran Silver, 94

Fran Silver, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, wife, and companion, died Monday, June 17th at the age of 94.

She leaves behind her daughter Chaya Silver (Maryland), her three grandchildren, and their families. Emma, married to Caleb Parrott (Oak Ridge), Max married to Rachelle Kromash, father to Fran’s great-granddaughter Eloise (Johnson City, and Silver, with partner, Chloe Martin-Poteet (Washington DC). She also leaves behind her companion of over 20 years, Arthur Dworkin. Fran was preceded in death by her husband Ernest Silver, her husband of 46 years.

The memorial service was held at Mott-McKamey Funeral Home on Tuesday morning June 17, 2024, followed by the internment at the Jewish Cemetery. The memorial service was led by Rabbi Ahuvah Loewenthal, leader of the Jewish Congregation of Oak Ridge.

Fran was one of those rare people whose presence changed the lives of everyone she met for the better. Fran had a passion for social justice, for radical inclusion of marginalized people, and was able to lift the spirits and strength of those she met enabling them to accomplish change in their lives and in her community.

As a young woman, Fran was active in the Civil Rights movement and was a founder of the Head Start Program in Scarboro. Fran taught English to new immigrants both to honor her heritage as the child of immigrants and to teach a love for her country. She loved being an Oak Ridger. She volunteered for many organizations in Oak Ridge including ORCMA, the Art Center, and served on the Housing Commission for the city. Fran was committed to building bridges between all people by serving on the Interfaith Council in the city. She was a devoted member of the Jewish Congregation of Oak Ridge where she was a member for over 70 years. There she served as congregational president several times. She was active in Women’s League for Conservative Judaism and served as regional president being honored as a Woman of Valor.

Donations in her memory may be made to Goldring/Woldenberg Institute of Southern Jewish Life, P.O. Box 1652, Jackson, MS 3923

