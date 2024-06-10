Foster Granville Halcomb, Clinton

Foster Granville Halcomb passed away on June 5th, 2024, at the age of 33 years old, as the result of a fire at his residence in Clinton, Tennessee. Foster was born on June 21st, 1990, to Jane Cate Halcomb and Mark Andrew Halcomb in Norcross, Georgia. Foster graduated from Clinton High School in 2009 and completed USAF Basic Training at Lackland AFB in 2010. He completed Basic Loadmaster and Instructor Loadmaster courses at Altus AFB and went on to achieve the rank of Staff Sergeant. While in the 15th Airlift Squadron “Global Eagles”, Foster had over 100 combat hours serving in Afghanistan and Iraq. He received United States Air Medals including Air Medal with 4 Oak Leaf Clusters, Meritorious Unit Award with 5 Oak Leaf Clusters, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, and Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal. Having completed two enlistments, Foster was honorably discharged in 2019.

Foster was a member of First Baptist Church in Clinton, Tennessee. Foster loved people and he loved animals. While in Clinton, he volunteered at the Veteran’s Hospice. While living in Charleston, South Carolina he visited the animal shelter and requested to meet the least likely dog to be adopted and was presented with crippled puppy. Foster promptly adopted him, helped him recover, and named him Geraldo in honor of Geraldo Rivera, owner of the second-best mustache, next to Foster’s.

Foster is survived by parents: Mark and Jane Halcomb; brother Andrew Halcomb and wife Emily Halcomb; nephew Spencer Halcomb; uncles; John Cate and wife Gail Jarvis, Allen Halcomb and wife Mabel Halcomb and Wayne Halcomb and wife Joan Halcomb; and cousins Nicholas Cate, Kelvin Foster, Katelyn Comer, Olivia Rich and Winter Honeycutt.

The family will receive friends at First Baptist Church, 225 N. Main Street Clinton, TN on Thursday, June 20th, 2024, from 5:00-7:00 PM with the funeral service to follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. Ben Neal officiating. Foster will be buried at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery with full military honors on Friday, June 21st, 2024, at 8:30 AM. www.holleygamble.com

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to K9s for Warriors or the Charleston Animal Society in Charleston, South Carolina.

