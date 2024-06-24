Felix Gerald Hendrix, Kingston

Felix Gerald Hendrix, age 84, of Kingston, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2024, at Rocky Top Health Care Center in Rocky Top. He was born August 8, 1939, in Ashland, Alabama, and moved to Roane County in 1988. He was of the Baptist faith. Gerald retired from K-25 where he had worked as a machinist. He was a lifelong member of the NRA, a member of the Blue Lodge Temple of the Scottish Rite in Montgomery, Alabama, and also a member of the Shrine Temple Montgomery AASR. He enjoyed hunting, gardening, working crossword puzzles, and loved to read.

Preceded in death by his loving wife, Janet Morrow Hendrix; infant daughter, Wanda Lea Hendrix; parents, Felix Lucious & Maggie Irene Long Hendrix.

SURVIVORS

Son Brandon Gerald Hendrix & wife, Corey of Kingston

Daughter Linda Michele Hendrix Johnson & husband, Brent of Oliver Springs

Grandchildren Ashlea Michelle Johnson, Kimberlyn Cierra Smith & husband, Collin,

Thomas Gerald Hendrix, Eric Briley Hendrix, Lori Ann Lee, Lloyd Russell Lee,

Julie Marie Lee, Kylie Nicole

Great-grandchildren Jonathan Blake Cox, SPC US Army

Alexis Shyann Cox, Chayna Makayla Phillips,

Kaylee Noelle Lee, Oliver Andrew Smith,

Braxton Alexzander Green

Brother Charles Garry Hendrix & wife, Carol Ann of Oxford, AL

Sister-in-law Anita Morrow Dollahite of Weatherford, TX

Daughter-in-law Karmen Roberson of Harriman

A host of extended family and friends

The family will receive friends 11:00 – 12:00 noon, Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at Fraker Funeral Home in Kingston with a graveside service following at Bradbury Cemetery with Rev. David Akers officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to the Shriners Hospital. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of the arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...