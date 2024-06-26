Fatal Accident on Indian Shadows Drive Claims Life of Truck Driver

A tragic accident occurred on Indian Shadows Drive on June 24, 2024, around 5:30pm, resulting in the death of 58-year-old Frank Titto, according to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Titto was driving a 2016 Kenworth AA Concrete truck southbound near 1380 Indian Shadows Drive in Meigs County, when he lost control while negotiating a right curve. The vehicle overturned and struck a dirt embankment, coming to a final uncontrolled rest against it. Despite wearing his seatbelt, Titto was pronounced dead at the scene.

