Evalena B. Howard, Clinton

Evalena B. Howard, age 86 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. She was a member of Island Home Baptist Church.

Evalena was born in LaFollette, Tennessee on June 19, 1938, and was the daughter of the late Ruben and Ethel Shaffner Bean. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Leonard Howard; children, Polly Blanton, Paul Blanton, Gladys Blanton, and Doris Blanton.

Evalena is survived by daughters, Donna Tallent and Lisa Blanton; son, Johnny Blanton, all of Clinton, Tennessee; grandchildren; Justin Tallent, Tisha Hutchinson, Josh Seiber, Bethany Seiber, Brooke Mounce; several great-grandchildren; best friend, Anna Mae Rucker; and her companion Spunky, and other relatives and friends.

Friends may visit with the Howard Family on Thursday, June 27, 2024, from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 7:00 p.m. in the Jones Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Dennis Galloway officiating.

Graveside services will be conducted on Friday, June 28, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. at Anderson Memorial Gardens.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Evalena B. Howard.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...