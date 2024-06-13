Elm Grove Park to temporarily close for maintenance next week

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (June 13, 2024) – The Oak Ridge Recreation & Parks Department will close Elm Grove Park on East Tennessee Avenue next week for major playground maintenance.

The playground is scheduled to be closed from Monday, June 17 through Thursday, June 20 to perform the work. The work will include repairing poured-in-place surfacing.

The schedule for the closure may be adjusted depending on weather and other variables. If you have any questions, please contact the Recreation & Parks Department at (865) 425-3450.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...