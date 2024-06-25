Elizabeth Ann, (Liz/Sarge) Webber, went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ of Nazareth on June 18, 2024.

She was a faithful Christian woman since she gave her life to Jesus as a child.

Liz was an amazing wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved her family very much, and her many friends were a blessing in her life.

Liz enjoyed a 40-year career with H&R Block in Clinton. She loved her work and was excellent at her job! She had many longtime clients who requested her specifically. She also made many friends among her coworkers and clients. Liz would always help people in any way she could. She was a shining example of a good-hearted person. She will be sorely missed!

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Webber; her parents, Earl and Grace Crawford; sister, Joyce, Bunch, and brother, John Crawford.

In Liz’s earlier years, she was an excellent seamstress, and made clothing for herself and others.

Survivors include her son Richard Webber and his wife Katherine, who gave up their residence in another state so they could come to care for Liz for many years as her illness progressed. They took excellent care of her in her own home.

She is also survived by her sister, Louise Wyatt, and brother-in-law, Mike Wyatt, of Oak Ridge, sister in law, Joann Blackburn, and brother-in-law, Bill Blackburn, of Clinton, brother-in-law in law, Larry Webber, and Liz and Dennis’ dear friend Tyrone Simonds, also of Clinton.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at 12:00 pm in the historic Gamble cemetery on Illinois Avenue, Oak Ridge.

In lieu of flowers, the family requested that donations be made to the family to offset the cost of funeral services and medical expenses.

Donations can be made by mail to:

Richard Webber

PO Box 300

Heiskell, TN 37754

Online donations

www.givesendgo.com/Webber_Family

Like this: Like Loading...