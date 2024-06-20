Edgar “Ed” Sexton, Jacksboro

Edgar “Ed” Sexton of Jacksboro, TN went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 17, 2024, at his residence. He was 90 years old.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 61 years JoAnn Sexton, his mother and father, Melton and Bertha Mae Sexton, and siblings RL Sexton, Fred Sexton, Bertie Broderick, Nancy Kiel, and Brenda Elliott.

Ed is survived by his brother Leslie Sexton (DeeDee) and sister Mary Belle Baer. He is survived by his loving daughter Kimberly (William) Ryan and son Darrell (Sherrie) Sexton and grandchildren, Jessica Wheeldon (Jake), Kurtis Sexton (Lila), Mitchell Sexton (Camila), Alex Bizzoco, Anthony Bizzoco, James Ryan, Billy Ryan Jr and great-grandchildren Jase Wheeldon, Jensen Wheeldon and Aviana Sexton. Ed is also survived by sister and brother-in-law Marcy and John Lay, brother-in-law John Parrott, sister and brother-in-law Mary Sue and Floyd Hutson.

Ed lived in Kettering, Ohio for more than 45 years raising his family and retiring after 35 years from Dayton Power & Light. Ed was an avid fishing lure collector and especially loved to fish. He was a people person and loved to talk with everyone about anything, he never knew a stranger. Ed loved to celebrate the holidays and host family cookouts. He will be missed by many for his wonderful sense of humor. He never missed an opportunity to particularly make all the kids in the family feel special and make them laugh.

Graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at Norris Memorial Gardens, Norris, TN at 10:00 am.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...