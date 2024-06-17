Eddie Dean Daugherty, Devonia

Eddie Dean Daugherty, 72, of Devonia, passed away June 14th, 2024 in his home, surrounded by his family. Eddie was born on March 30, 1952, to Grover and Edith Daugherty. He spent his life nights watching the coal yard and working at PGP until he retired. He enjoyed spending his free time watching westerns, working on vehicles, taking walks through the holler, and working odd jobs with his boys.

Preceded in death by parents, Grover and Edith West Daugherty; Sibling, Joey Daugherty; Son, Eddie Lee Daugherty.

Survived by Wife, Becky Daugherty; Sons, Joshua (Stephanie) Daugherty and Daniel (Kim) Daugherty; Daughters, Melinda Daugherty, and Dawn Daugherty; Grandchildren, Robby, Jonnathon, Vanessa, Caden, Angel, Coleby, Della, Ivy, Victoria, and Olivia; Great Grandchildren, Lyric and Elijah Lee; Siblings, Bruce (Nancy) Daugherty, Della “Cookie” (Bobby) Bunch, and Ancil (Francis) Daugherty; Nieces & Nephews, Timmy Joe Carroll-Daugherty, Travis Daugherty, Lisa Copeland, David Daugherty and Chris Daugherty; Special Friends, Brenda & Steve Miller and Debra Seiber; and a host of extended nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 19 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg with the funeral to follow at 5:00 with Bro. Otis Phillips and Bro. Gary Armes officiating. Interment immediately following at the Daugherty Family Cemetery in New River, TN.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Eddie Dean Daugherty.

