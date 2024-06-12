Doris Ann Hall Little, Kingston

Mrs. Doris Ann Hall Little, age 85, of Kingston, Tennessee passed away Monday, June 10, 2024, at her home. She was born September 8, 1938, in Harriman, Tennessee. Mrs. Little was a member of Asbury Chapel Methodist Church. She attended Tennessee School of Beauty and opened The Cinderella Beauty Shop in Harriman. She enjoyed her animals, reading in her spare time, and Native American beading.

She is preceded in death by; Parents: George and Martha Hall; Husband: Sonny Little; and brothers: Jere, Gary, and Randy Hall.

Survivors include:

Daughter: Bomba Little Easter (Keith) of Rockwood, TN

Sons: Kyle Dirk Little (Lisa Lunghofer) of Kingston, TN

Nathan Scott Little (Lisa) of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren: Paige Easter Yarber (Ben), Erik Easter (Ashley), Bill Easter (Chelsey McNew), Adrienne Little (Rebecca), Tori Terry (Shane), Beau Hembree-Little (Heather), Peyton Little (Ciara), Alanis Little, Gabe Little, Triazon Little, Graeson Little, and Nathan Scott Little II (Sydnee)

Great-Grandchildren: Ashlyn Williams (Jamie), Khali Hudson (Kevon), Khalib Easter, Aaron Easter, Journee Easter, Paisley Easter, Piper Easter, Liam Easter, Aspen Easter, Abram Little, Aniston Little, Bentley Terry, Aria Terry, Eisley Terry, River Terry, Saoirse Terry, Shiloh Terry, Lavinia Harp, and Violet Little

Great Great Grandchildren: Jace Tipton, Khalyn Williams, and Kaiya Hudson

Sister: Yevette Olmstead (Clark) of Antioch, TN

Brother: Mike Hall (Nina) of Harriman, TN

and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Thursday, June 13, 2024, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET, with funeral service to follow with Rev. Steve Parker officiating. Graveside will follow at Emory Heights Cemetery in Harriman, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Doris Ann Little.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...