Donald Riley Jr, Lancing

Donald Riley Jr., age 65 of Lancing passed away Sunday, June 16, 2024, at his home. He was born on July 7, 1958. Donald was originally from Baltimore, Maryland but had lived here since September 2003. He enjoyed his time as a janitor cleaning and never met a stranger.

Donald enjoyed Elvis, UT Football, Baltimore Ravens, and the Oriels.

He is preceded in death by his parents Donald W. Riley, Sr. and Virginia Riley; brother Glen Scott Riley; father-in-law Marvin Fouts.

Donald leaves behind his wife of 33 years Christine Fields Riley; brother Mark and wife Mary Riley and several aunts, uncles, and other cousins and family; mother-in-law Paulette Fouts, and brother-in-law Travis Fouts.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5:00-8:00 p.m.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Donald Riley Jr.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...