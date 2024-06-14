Dennis Rodney Ledbetter, Joyner

Dennis Rodney Ledbetter, age 80, of Joyner, TN, went to be with the Lord while surrounded in his home by family on 6/12/24.

Known for his boundless love and dedication to his family and serving others, he was a true servant of the Lord. He was a devoted husband of 53 years to his loving wife Sandra Jean Lowe and a loving father to his son Michael Paul Ledbetter and daughter Megan Ida Shay Ledbetter Stewart. His love for serving others led him to his career of 47 years in law enforcement. He served in the Air Force, he was also a Trooper for the Tennessee Highway Patrol, he served 3 terms as Sheriff of Morgan County, he was an Investigator for Roane County Sheriff’s Department, and a Bomb and Arson Investigator for the State of Tennessee. He was born in Maryville, TN in 1943 and moved to Morgan County while stationed to work the area by the Tennessee Highway Patrol in the later part of the 1960s where it remained his home till he went to his eternal Heavenly home.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents Homer Ledbetter and Lillian (Thomas) Ledbetter. He is survived by wife Sandra Jean Ledbetter, son Michael (Rebekah) Ledbetter, daughter Megan (Mike) Stewart, grandson Tyler Ledbetter who was “like a son,” grandson Gavin Guy, grandsons Andrew Ledbetter and Evan Ledbetter, granddaughter Eden Ledbetter, grandsons Ethan and Aiden Lee, sister Aven Fleming, and niece Melissa (Brad) Stewart.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 18 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg, TN from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. with service following with Pastor Matt Ward officiating. There will be no burial service as he has chosen his remains cremated.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Dennis Ledbetter.

