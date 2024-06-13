Delores Ann Stewart, Annadale Community

Delores Ann Stewart, age 84, of the Annadale Community passed away June 12, 2024, surrounded by family.

Delores was preceded in death by her parents Carus and Margaret Hicks; brother Sam Hicks and wife June; husband Hershel Stewart; daughter Patricia Lynn Kinard; and daughter-in-law Nancy Stewart.

She is survived by her son Rick Stewart, son Bobby Stewart and wife Starla; son-in-law Jeff Kinard; grand-children Halie Shook and husband Chad, Seth Stewart and wife Olivia, CJ Bagley and wife Amanda, Tonya Baker, Kayla Taylor and husband Jacob, and Justin Clark; great-grandchildren Aubrey, Sarah, Colton, Charlie, Addie, Harper, Landon, Breanna, Trey, Landon, Kaliegh and Xander. Delores also leaves behind some dear friends: Sue Scott, Lessie Jo Jones, Gina Dyer, Sabra Coker, Susie Bailey, and her fur baby Biscuit.

The family will receive friends Friday, June 14, 2024, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg, TN from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM. The funeral will be held at 2:00 PM with Pastor Bill Goodman and Pastor Ralph Nance officiating. Interment will follow at the Annadale Church Cemetery.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the Stewart family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...