Del Doerflein, Rockwood

Del Doerflein, age 57 of Rockwood TN passed away on June 20, 2024, at 12:36 am.

Survivors are his wife, Roni Wilson of Rockwood TN; children Ayden and wife Krissy of Louisville, KY, Hannah and son Nolan of Live Oak, TX, Bethany “Brooke” and sons Wyatt and Peyton, Benjamin McDonnell, wife Courtney, and son Jayce of Huntsville, AL; mom Jo Ann Stowers of Du Quoin, IL, sister Debbie Poe and husband Tim of Du Quoin, IL, niece Shelby Liggett and husband Lane; sister-in-law Robin Wilson and sons Cooper and Devon of Dorchester, ON, Canada.

Del was a very proud 20-year Army veteran who served in the Operation Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom tours. Del’s heart was filled with love for his mom, little sister Debbie, children, and grandchildren. His giant smile touched so many people wherever he was. Pastime activities were fishing, hunting, 4-wheeling, Nascar, traveling anywhere with Roni, and enjoying a beer with the people he cared about most.

There will be a Celebration of Del’s Life on Saturday, July 6, 2024, at the Grande Vista Bay Clubhouse, 1405 New Hope Road, Rockwood, TN. A small service will start at 11:00 am, followed by an afternoon of remembering all the different chapters of Del’s journey in life. Additional details of the gathering will be posted on social media later this week.

If you have stories and pictures you would like to share about your time with Del, please send them to benica88@yahoo.com. We would love to share them at the celebration. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Doerflein Family.

