Debra Marie Johnson, Harriman

The life of Debra Marie Johnson began on December 18, 1957, in Dayton, Ohio. She was called to eternal rest with her Lord and Savior on June 15, 2024, at her home in Harriman.

“Debbie,” as she was lovingly called, retired from Alba Health, where she worked for over thirty years in Quality Assurance. Debbie loved the Lord and often wanted to attend worship service, but due to her declining health was unable.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Maggie Hackler Roberts, and sister, Vicky Roberts.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of thirty-six years, Paul Johnson; Son, Jason Morlock of Nashville, Tennessee; Step-sons: Paul Johnson, Jr. (Melinda) of Cumming, GA and Greg Anderson of Kingston, TN; Step-daughter: Letisha Allen (William) of Rome, GA; Sisters: Karen Roberts of Rockwood, TN and Patsy Roberts of Oak Ridge, TN; Brother in laws: Charles Johnson (Brenda) of Spring City, TN and Walter Johnson of Dayton, TN; Grandchildren: Savannah Walters (Christopher) of Lenoir City, TN; Olivia Byrd (Harley) of Deer Lodge, TN; Alexus Morlock of Sevierville, TN; Jason Morlock, Jr. of Harriman, TN, Asher and Poetic Johnson of Cumming, GA; Justice and Gavin Fulks of Rome, GA; Great-Grandchildren: Luke Todd, Christopher Walters Jr., Elizabeth Walters, Trevor Walters, Haley Walters all of Lenoir City, TN and Aurorrah Breeden of Sevierville, TN; Special friend; Diane Coleman of Knoxville, TN; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Funeral services will be held at Evans Funeral Home in Rockwood, TN with Rev. Denard Bertram officiating.

The family will receive friends on Friday, June 21, 2024, from 2:00-3:00 pm. The funeral will follow immediately at 3:00 pm.

Interment will follow at Petersburg Cemetery in Spring City, TN.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN.

