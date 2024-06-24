Debra Ann Tomlinson, Oak Ridge

Debra Ann Tomlinson, age 65, of Oak Ridge passed away Friday, June 21, 2024, at Park West Medical Center in Knoxville. She was born January 23, 1959, in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Roy & Isabell Gibbs Edwards. She is also preceded in death by two brothers, David Edwards and Roger Edwards. Debra loved the outdoors and going camping. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and her dogs.

SURVIVORS

Son & Daughter-in-law Robert & Crickett Tomlinson of Oak Ridge

Daughter Amanda Tomlinson & fiancé, Jason of Lafollette

Grandchildren Isabelle Tomlinson and Quinton Tomlinson of Oak Ridge

Sisters Janice Lawson & husband, Dan of Harlan, KY

Lisa Dugger & husband, Earl of Harlan, KY

Patricia Foley & husband, Calvin of Harlan, KY

Sister-in-law Lynn Edwards of Harlan, KY

Special Friend Jody Roach of Oak Ridge

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...