Debra Ann Tomlinson, Oak Ridge

Debra Ann Tomlinson, age 65, of Oak Ridge passed away Friday, June 21, 2024, at Park West Medical Center in Knoxville. She was born January 23, 1959, in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Roy & Isabell Gibbs Edwards. She is also preceded in death by two brothers, David Edwards and Roger Edwards.  Debra loved the outdoors and going camping. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and her dogs. 

SURVIVORS

Son & Daughter-in-law            Robert & Crickett Tomlinson of Oak Ridge

Daughter                                 Amanda Tomlinson & fiancé, Jason of Lafollette

Grandchildren                         Isabelle Tomlinson and Quinton Tomlinson of Oak Ridge

Sisters                                    Janice Lawson & husband, Dan of Harlan, KY

                                                Lisa Dugger & husband, Earl of Harlan, KY

                                                Patricia Foley & husband, Calvin of Harlan, KY

Sister-in-law                            Lynn Edwards of Harlan, KY

Special Friend                        Jody Roach of Oak Ridge

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

