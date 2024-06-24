Deanna Marie Melton, Lancing

Deanna Marie Melton, age 53 of Lancing, TN passed away Friday, June 22, 2024. She was a beloved mother, aunt, and friend to many people. Deanna worked at Life Care Center of Morgan County for 19 years. She loved and cared for her residents and coworkers that she gained as good friends.

Deanna is preceded in death by her father Danny Lee Melton, Sr.; mother Denise Marie Melton; her soulmate and love of 25 years Jr. “Junebug” Gilreath; grandparents Arthur and Wilma Jean Melton; brother in law Jamie Wayne Gilreath; mother-in-law Pluma Rose Gilreath.

She leaves behind her only son Daniel Owen Lee Melton; special niece and nephew Harley and Olivea Byrd; special sister in law Julie Taylor (Tracie); aunt Stacy Melton and Ann Goldy (Leroy); brother Danny Melton, Jr., special friends Paulette Foults, Loretta Brock, Angel McCartt Ferguson, Kathryn Moore, Carah Stevens, Mary Croslin, and Kayla Potter and a host of several nieces and nephews.

Deanna will be remembered and live on in many hearts. She was an amazing humorous, blunt, loving, and caring person. She would do almost anything for anyone she knew and had an impact on many. She was definitely one of a kind. She is loved and will be missed by many.

The family will have a memorial service at a later date.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Deanna Marie Melton.

