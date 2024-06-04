David Harry Lewis, Heiskell

David Harry Lewis, age 68 of Heiskell, Tennessee passed away at his home on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

Born in Erie, Pennsylvania on June 11, 1955, he was the son of the late Richard Harry Lewis and Rose Ann Overmoyer Lewis. David retired from General Electric in Erie where he worked the locomotive testing line. David served in the U.S. Air Force and attained the rank of Sergeant.

David is survived by his sister, Susan Martin, and husband David McStraw of Clinton, Tennessee.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of David Harry Lewis.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...