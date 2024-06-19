Darrell Lynnwood Justice, Harriman

Darrell Lynnwood Justice, age 72 of Harriman, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2024, at his home.

He was born on December 1, 1951, in Harriman but was raised in the Coalfield community. Before retiring in April, Darrell worked for over 53 years at Y-12.

He was preceded in death by parents, Eldon and Billie Justice; brothers, Ronald and Donald Justice.

Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Rhonda Justice; daughter, Dara Cunningham, and husband Joe; grandchildren, Tristan Cunningham, Joe Cunningham, and Dawson Cunningham; brother and best friend, Byron Justice and wife Sandra; niece, Kayla Justice.

A graveside service will be held at 11 am on Friday, June 21, 2024, at Estes Cemetery with Larry Hembree officiating.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Justice family.

