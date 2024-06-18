County Leaders Inspect Progress at Rockwood Health Department Construction Site

Dudley Evans 18 mins ago Featured, News Leave a comment 1 Views

Earlier today, several county commissioners, state Health Department officials, and contractors, along with County Executive Wade Cresswell and his staff, visited the construction site of the Roane Health Department building in Rockwood. The visit aimed to review the ongoing work and receive progress updates on the facility, which has been closed for nearly a year for major HVAC upgrades and office reconstruction.

During the renovation period, health services have been temporarily relocated to the Michael Dunn Center building on Gallaher Road in Kingston. If everything proceeds as planned, the Rockwood Roane County Health Department is expected to reopen by mid-October this year.

Following the site visit, county leaders also toured the Michael Dunn Center and enjoyed a lunch served at the facility.

Tags

About Dudley Evans

Check Also

Oak Ridge Municipal Building Main Entrance to Temporarily Relocate for ADA-Compliant Ramp and Stairway Construction

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (June 14, 2024) — Crews will begin work today (June 17, 2024) …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.