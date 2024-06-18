County Leaders Inspect Progress at Rockwood Health Department Construction Site

Earlier today, several county commissioners, state Health Department officials, and contractors, along with County Executive Wade Cresswell and his staff, visited the construction site of the Roane Health Department building in Rockwood. The visit aimed to review the ongoing work and receive progress updates on the facility, which has been closed for nearly a year for major HVAC upgrades and office reconstruction.

During the renovation period, health services have been temporarily relocated to the Michael Dunn Center building on Gallaher Road in Kingston. If everything proceeds as planned, the Rockwood Roane County Health Department is expected to reopen by mid-October this year.

Following the site visit, county leaders also toured the Michael Dunn Center and enjoyed a lunch served at the facility.

