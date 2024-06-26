Correction: TVA Has Not Decided on Power Rate Increases for This Year

Dudley Evans

In a correction to yesterday’s story on power rate increases, Scott Brooks from the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) clarified that no decisions have been made yet regarding power rate hikes for this year. The TVA Board of Directors is scheduled to meet in August to discuss the issue.

Contrary to our earlier report, power distributors in the TVA service area may or may not be applying the 4.5% charge from last year’s increase. While last year saw a rate increase, no new increases have been confirmed for this year as of now.

Our previous story referenced information from WLAF Radio, where the LaFollette Utility Board discussed a potential 6.5% increase based on last year’s TVA rate hike. We apologize for any confusion this may have caused. We will provide updates following the TVA Board of Directors meeting in August.

